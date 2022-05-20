Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, sorting them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change at a moment's notice.
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 8 (May 23-29). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
|1
|2
W. Buehler SP LAD Walker Buehler SP LAD
|
@
|
@
|3
|4
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
|
@
|
@
|5
S. McClanahan SP TB Shane McClanahan SP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|6
|7
|8
|9
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|10
|11
J. Montgomery SP NYY Jordan Montgomery SP NYY
|
vs
|
@
|12
S. Gray SP MIN Sonny Gray SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
|13
J. Gray SP WAS Josiah Gray SP WAS
|
vs
|
vs
|14
N. Pivetta SP BOS Nick Pivetta SP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|15
T. Anderson SP LAD Tyler Anderson SP LAD
|
@
|
@
|16
B. Snell SP SD Blake Snell SP SD
|
vs
|
vs
|17
T. Mahle SP CIN Tyler Mahle SP CIN
|
vs
|
vs
|18
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
@
|
@
|19
J. Kaprielian SP OAK James Kaprielian SP OAK
|
@
|
vs
|20
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
|
vs
|
vs
|21
|22
D. Dunning SP TEX Dane Dunning SP TEX
|
@
|
@
|23
C. Quantrill SP CLE Cal Quantrill SP CLE
|
@
|
@
|24
|25
|26
B. Zimmermann SP BAL Bruce Zimmermann SP BAL
|
@
|
@
|27
J. Brubaker SP PIT J.T. Brubaker SP PIT
|
vs
|
@
|28
Z. Greinke SP KC Zack Greinke SP KC
|
@
|
@
|29
|30
D. Bundy SP MIN Dylan Bundy SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
|31
J. Lyles SP BAL Jordan Lyles SP BAL
|
@
|
@
|32
T. Davidson RP ATL Tucker Davidson RP ATL
|
vs
|
vs
|33
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
|
@
|
@
|34
Z. Davies SP ARI Zach Davies SP ARI
|
vs
|
vs
|35