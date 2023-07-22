Wood (4-4) took the loss Friday after surrendering five earned runs on five hits and two walks over four-plus innings versus the Nationals. He tallied only one strikeout.

Wood gave up homers to Lane Thomas and CJ Abrams within the first two innings and then was pulled from the game after yielding a leadoff single to Abrams in the bottom of the fifth. The 32-year-old left-hander has been inconsistent all year and is now showing an overall 4.99 ERA and 1.54 WHIP through 11 starts and four relief appearances. He'll aim to rebound against the Athletics on his next turn through the Giants' rotation.