Wood allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings during Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Alex Cobb lasted two innings before his hip injury flared up again. Wood was able to provide bulk innings in relief, throwing 47 of 82 pitches for strikes. With the Giants fading in the National League playoff race, Cobb's injury comes at a bad time for the team. Wood may be a candidate to fill the gap in the rotation, either as a traditional starter or bulk reliever -- he's functioned in the latter role often this year. Wood has a 4.60 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 68:39 K:BB through 92 innings over 27 appearances (12 starts) this season. Cobb's spot in the rotation would come up Sunday against the Dodgers, but the Giants' pitching plans are likely to be up in the air until more information on the injury is available.