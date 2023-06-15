Wood (back) is likely to return from the injured list to start Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

John Brebbia is slated to serve as the Giants' opener Friday and Logan Webb is locked in for Sunday. It should be Wood who fills the TBD in Los Angeles on Saturday, assuming there are no sudden complications with the back injury that has sidelined him since the beginning of June. He tossed three innings of one-run ball in a 53-pitch rehab start last Sunday at Triple-A Sacramento.