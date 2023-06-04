San Francisco placed Wood on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a back strain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
It's unknown when Wood picked up the injury, as he hadn't pitched since allowing six runs in a loss to the Pirates on Wednesday. The left-hander will miss two-plus weeks with the strain, and the Giants have recalled Tristan Beck from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. Wood was scheduled to make his next start Tuesday in Colorado, but the Giants have yet to name a formal replacement for him in the rotation.