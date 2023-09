Wood will start Wednesday's game against the Cubs, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Wood has split time as a starter and a multi-inning reliever for the Giants this season, and Wednesday will mark his 12th start of the season. The 32-year-old southpaw has pitched to a 4.35 ERA and 1.43 WHIP through 80.2 innings this season, but he's given up just one unearned run in 9.1 frames across his last five appearances.