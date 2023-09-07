Wood (5-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on five hits and one walk over 2.1 innings against the Cubs while striking out two.

Wood got off to a rough start, allowing four of the first six batters to reach base in the first inning, which led to three runs coming across for Chicago. He got tagged again in the third for another two runs, marking the third the third time this season in which he's allowed at least five runs. The lefty had not allowed an earned run in five straight appearances coming in, though he's surrendered eight hits over his last two and holds an 8.44 ERA in September.