Wood (2-1) allowed three hits and struck out four without walking a batter over five shutout innings to earn the win Saturday over the Dodgers.

Wood had a minimal stay on the injured list with a back strain. The game was close for the bulk of the time he was pitching, and he did his part by throwing 47 of 67 pitches for strikes against his former team. The Giants' offense took over from the fifth inning onward. Wood's now at a 4.11 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 34:16 K:BB through 35 innings across nine outings (eight starts). He may still need a couple more turns through the rotation to build up his pitch count. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Padres.