Doval struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 13th save of the season in a 3-1 win over the White Sox.

After getting Edgar Quero to ground out to begin the ninth, Doval got Mike Tauchman and Chase Meidroth to chase sliders out of the zone to wrap things up. It was a strong bounce-back effort from the right-hander after he'd been tagged for six runs (five earned) without fanning a batter in his prior two appearances. Since being named the closer by manager Bob Melvin at the end of May, Doval has posted a shaky 5.40 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB over 13.1 innings, but he's converted eight of his nine save chances.