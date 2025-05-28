Manager Bob Melvin announced Doval as the Giants closer after Wednesday's loss to the Tigers, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ryan Walker opened the season as the club's primary closer, but Doval overcame a bumpy start to work his way into the mix with five saves. The right-hander hasn't recorded any saves since April 24, though he's tallied two wins and six holds in that stretch while being unscored upon in his past 19 appearances. Before faltering with a 4.88 ERA in 2024 and being removed from the closer role, Doval was a reliable ninth-inning option with a 2.77 ERA and 69 saves across his first three MLB campaigns.