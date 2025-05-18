Doval (3-1) earned the win in Saturday's 1-0 extra-inning victory over the Athletics, allowing one walk while striking out two across one scoreless inning.

Doval entered the game in the 10th inning, throwing eight of his 14 pitches for strikes and setting up the Giants' offense with a chance to secure the win. The 27-year-old hasn't surrendered a run in his last 17 appearances since April 7, yielding just three hits over 16.1 innings during that span. Doval owns a 1.25 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and a 19:8 K:BB with six holds, five saves and two blown saves across 21.2 innings in 23 appearances.