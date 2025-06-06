Doval earned the save in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Padres, allowing two hits while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

After suffering a blown save in his last appearance Tuesday, Doval found himself in trouble again against the Padres, allowing a pair of singles that put the tying and go-ahead runs on base. However, Doval would rebound to strike out Jake Cronenworth for the final out, closing out a one-run Giants victory. Doval's allowed just two runs in his last 22.2 innings while reclaiming the ninth-inning job in San Francisco. His ERA sits at 1.61 on the year with a 0.96 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB across 28 innings while converting eight of 11 save opportunities.