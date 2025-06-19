Doval picked up the save in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Guardians, fanning one during a clean ninth inning.

Doval is now up to 11 saves for the season, and he continues to be effective in San Francisco's closer role. Since officially being named the club's stopper by manager Bob Melvin on May 28, Doval has converted six of his seven save opportunities and has posted a 2.53 ERA with 13 strikeouts over these last 10.2 innings. However, the hard-throwing right-hander does have a shaky 1.69 WHIP during that period, so he does have some control issues to iron out.