Correa's arrival press conference was put on hold Tuesday after a medical concern emerged during his physical, Ronald Blum of The Associated Press reports.

Correa and the Giants agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal last Tuesday, but the contract, like all contracts, was pending a physical. Correa's physical has indeed turned something up, though whether or not the issue is serious enough to cancel the deal or force the shortstop to accept reduced terms is not yet clear. Correa hasn't been a picture of health throughout his big-league career, landing on the injured list seven times in eight seasons, though he's appeared in 89 percent of his team's games over the last three seasons.