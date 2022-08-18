Rodon did not factor in the decision against Arizona on Wednesday despite allowing only one run on two hits and two walks while striking out 11 batters over six innings.

Rodon exited after seven frames staked to a one-run lead, but an eighth-inning Diamondbacks comeback removed his chance at a win. Despite the final outcome, the southpaw was dominant in the outing, racking up 19 swinging strikes and registering double-digit punchouts for the third time in his past five starts. Rodon has posted a 2.67 ERA, 0.73 WHIP and 41:4 K:BB over 30.1 innings during that stretch. He ranks third in the majors with 179 strikeouts on the campaign.