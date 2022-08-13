Rodon (11-6) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out seven over six innings, earning the win over the Pirates on Friday.

Rodon was able to limit the damage to a pair of solo home runs. The southpaw has won three straight starts, racking up 20 strikeouts without walking a batter across 18.1 innings in that span. The ace has a 2.95 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 168:39 K:BB through 134.1 innings in 23 starts overall. Rodon is tentatively projected for a favorable home start versus the Diamondbacks next week.