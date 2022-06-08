Rodon allowed two runs on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts in four innings, taking a no-decision Tuesday versus the Rockies.

Rodon was brutally inefficient, needing 98 pitches to complete four frames in his second-shortest start of the year. He's still allowed more than two runs only twice in his 11 outings this season, but the southpaw has now gone without a win in his last five games. He's at a 3.51 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 75:22 K:BB through 59 innings this season. Rodon will aim to pitcher deeper into his next start, tentatively scheduled to be a home showdown with the Dodgers this weekend.