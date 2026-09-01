The Giants selected Perdomo from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Perdomo has started in nine games for Triple-A Sacramento in 2026. He has recorded a 5.10 ERA and 1.61 through 47.2 innings. He had a 3.98 ERA across 13 starts earlier in 2026 with Double-A Richmond. While the 24-year-old has started in all of his appearances in Triple-A, he may find some reliever work in San Francisco. His selection comes with rosters expanding in September.