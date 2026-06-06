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Giants' Jonah Cox: Homers in blowout win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Cox went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 18-3 win over the Cubs.

Cox entered in the sixth inning and hit a leadoff single to right field before coming around to score, and he added another single later in the frame. The 24-year-old outfielder also opened the ninth inning with a solo home run to center field off catcher Carson Kelly. Cox has appeared in six straight outings since having his contract selected from Double-A Richmond on Sunday, batting 4-for-9 with three runs scored, a home run and a double in nine plate appearances.

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