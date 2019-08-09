Giants' Kyle Barraclough: Claimed by San Fran
Barraclough was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Friday.
Barraclough was designated for assignment by the Nationals earlier in the week and will now make his way to the west coast. The 29-year-old had a 6.66 ERA and 30:12 K:BB over 25.2 innings with Washington and will report to Triple-A Sacramento for his new club.
