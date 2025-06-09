Harrison (elbow) is listed as the Giants' probable starter for Tuesday's game against the Rockies in Colorado.

Harrison's previous start last Wednesday against the Padres was cut short after he was struck on the left elbow by a comebacker midway through the fifth inning, but he escaped the incident with nothing more than a bruise. The southpaw was able to complete his between-starts bullpen session over the weekend and looks set to pitch Tuesday with no restrictions. However, Harrison -- who owns a 4.73 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB in 13.1 innings over his previous three starts -- won't make for a comfortable streaming option in a road start at hitter-friendly Coors Field.