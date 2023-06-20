Harrison has a 3.13 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 53:16 K:BB in 31.2 innings over his last eight starts for Triple-A Sacramento.

His 4.5 BB/9 over that stretch is still on the high side, but it's a major improvement on the 12.1 BB/9 Harrison registered in his first six starts of the year. The talented lefty has been limited to fewer than four innings in four of his last eight starts and has only logged five innings once this season -- in his most recent start -- but he could get the call to the majors sometime this summer if he continues to keep the walks somewhat in check.