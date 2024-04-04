Harrison (1-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Harrison picked up the win in a strong season debut against San Diego last Friday, but he was far less effective in his second start. Los Angeles tagged him for four runs between the second and fourth frames, and the southpaw allowed at least one runner to reach base in each of his five innings. Harrison is San Francisco's top pitching prospect and should be given ample opportunity to develop, but Wednesday's outing is a reminder that he's likely to go through some growing pains along the way.