Harrison (1-1) didn't factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks over 6.0 innings against Washington. He struck out eight.

Harrison turned in his second quality start of 2024 on Tuesday and had most of the damage against him come on one swing of the bat, with CJ Abrams hitting a two-run home run. Harrison has surrendered a long ball in each of his three starts this season but has been a solid arm on the back end of the Giants rotation, owning a 4.76 ERA and a strong 17:3 K:BB through 17.0 innings.