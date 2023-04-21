Harrison tossed three scoreless innings with one hit allowed, three walks and five strikeouts Thursday for Triple-A Sacramento.
This was Harrison's best start of the year, but that's damning with faint praise, as he still walked a batter per inning and only recorded nine outs. On the season, he has 13 walks and 12 strikeouts and has not gone deeper than 3.1 innings.
