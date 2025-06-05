Harrison was diagnosed with a left elbow contusion after getting hit by a comebacker during Wednesday's game against San Diego, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Harrison took a grounder off his elbow during the fifth inning of Wednesday's contest and was immediately pulled from the game. However, it appears he escaped from the incident with only a bruise. A scheduled day off Monday will give Harrison an extra day to rest before his next scheduled start, but the Giants will wait a few days to see how he recovers from his bruise before they pencil him in for another outing.