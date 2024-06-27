Harrison (ankle) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Harrison resumed throwing on flat ground earlier this week and has now been cleared to try things from the bump. It's been more than two weeks since Harrison made a start, so it's likely he'll be asked to go out on a short rehab assignment once he's deemed ready.
