Harrison (1-1) got the win and turned in a solid performance throwing five innings of shutout ball in Friday's 2-0 win over the Marlins. He allowed one hit, walked three and struck out five.

In just his second start of the season since transitioning from the bullpen, Harrison had a longer leash Friday and took advantage of it, working five shutout innings in just 80 pitches. In his two starts (9.0 innings), he allowed just two runs with nine strikeouts. With Justin Verlander (pectoral) on the way back from the injured list, the 23-year-old Harrison might not get the chance to start again when his turn comes back up, but he made a strong case to be the team's choice to make a spot start should injuries strike the Giants rotation again.