The Giants reinstated Roupp (elbow) from the injured list ahead of his start Friday against the Rays, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Right elbow inflammation sent Roupp onto the injured list in late July, but he's been cleared to return after allowing two runs and striking out four batters over three innings in a rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento. He'll be welcomed back to the majors by a Rays offense that has struggled to the tune of a .677 OPS since Aug. 1.