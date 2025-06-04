Roupp allowed four hits and two walks while striking out five over 6.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Tuesday.

Roupp rebounded from his previous outing, in which he allowed four runs (one earned) over four-plus innings against the Tigers. He was excellent Tuesday, throwing 63 of 92 pitches for strikes, but Camilo Doval blew a save chance in the ninth inning and the Giants ultimately lost in the 10th. After an unremarkable start to the season, Roupp has kept runs off the board in three of his last four appearances, a stretch that has also seen him surrender zero home runs in 22.1 innings. Overall, he's at a 3.18 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and 61:22 K:BB through 62.1 innings over 12 starts. It's unclear when Roupp will next take the mound, as it's possible Justin Verlander (pectoral) comes back to make a start this weekend at home versus Atlanta rather than early next week in Colorado. Roupp would be on regular rest for Sunday's game against Atlanta if Verlander is not activated from the injured list.