Giants' Landen Roupp: Charged with 10th loss

Roupp (7-10) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks over 4.2 innings against the Padres. He struck out six.

Roupp was done in by a four-run second inning, surrendering a two-run homer to Jackson Merrill while walking three batters during the frame. The right-hander has taken a step back over his past two starts, allowing four runs and taking the loss in both outings. Sporting a 4.34 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 120:52 K:BB across 118.1 innings (22 starts), Roupp will look to get back on track next weekend against the Tigers.