Giants' Landen Roupp: Chased in fifth inning

Roupp (5-7) allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings to take the loss versus the Cubs on Friday.

Roupp got through the order once without much trouble, but the Cubs started to get to him in the fourth inning. He left two runners on base when he exited in the fifth inning, and reliever Erik Miller let both of them score after Michael Busch went deep. Roupp has allowed at least four runs in five of his eight starts since the beginning of May, and he's gone 0-6 in that span after starting the year pretty well. The right-hander has a 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 82:32 K:BB through 74.1 innings over 14 starts this season. The strikeout potential remains tempting, but his inconsistency makes Roupp tough to trust. He's projected to make his next start on the road in Atlanta, which is a very challenging matchup.