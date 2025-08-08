Roupp (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday and could begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Roupp is progressing through right elbow inflammation that caused him to land on the 15-day IL on July 25, but he could be cleared to embark on a rehab assignment depending on how his arm reacts to Friday's side session. Roupp posted a 3.11 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 95:42 K:BB across 101.1 innings prior to his injury.