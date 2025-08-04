default-cbs-image
Roupp (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Roupp is eligible for activation from the 15-day injured list Aug. 6, and while he will not be ready on that date, it shouldn't take much longer. The right-hander has missed the last two weeks of action with right elbow inflammation.

