Roupp is still battling for a spot in the Giants' rotation, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Roupp was seen as the leading candidate for the final rotation spot earlier in camp, but Hayden Birdsong is making a strong push for the job with a 0.75 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and 18:0 K:BB over 12 Cactus League innings this spring. Lefty Kyle Harrison remains in the mix as well. "Look, all three of these guys are going to pitch for us this year," manager Bob Melvin said after Sunday's game. "I don't think there's any doubt about that. But it's kind of cool to have three guys that are as talented as they are pitching for that last spot. It means we have some depth, and it means we have a good rotation. To this point, nothing's been decided. Let's put it that way."