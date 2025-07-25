The Giants placed Roupp on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Wednesday, due to right elbow inflammation.

Roupp had been pitching well as of late, allowing just four earned runs over his last six starts to lower his ERA to 3.11 and WHIP to 1.43 across 101.1 innings this season. The 26-year-old right-hander will be shut down from throwing and undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury and map out a rehab program. The Giants recalled Tristan Beck from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move.