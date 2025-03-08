Roupp has become the leading candidate for San Francisco's fifth starter role and appears set to win a roster spot either in the rotation or long reliever, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Roupp has had an impressive spring so far, tossing 8.1 scoreless innings with an 11:1 K:BB. Meanwhile Kyle Harrison has struggled this spring (12.27 ERA). There's still time for the race to shift, but Roupp merits a look in deeper fantasy formats. Roupp's sinker-curveball approach induces ground balls and could make him an interesting home streaming candidate at spacious Oracle Park.