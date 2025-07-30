default-cbs-image
Roupp (elbow) threw 35 pitches off flat ground Tuesday and is expected to continue pitching at the Giants' complex in Arizona while the team is on its six-game road trip, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Roupp was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Wednesday, due to right elbow inflammation. The right-hander will continue ramping up and is expected to return shortly after he's first eligible Aug. 6. Barring any setbacks in Arizona, Roupp may go on a rehab assignment before rejoining the Giants during their next homestand, per Rubin.

