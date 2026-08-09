Giants' Landen Roupp: Mixed bag in defeat

Roupp (7-11) took the loss against Detroit on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and five walks while striking out three batters over 5.1 innings.

Roupp's biggest flaw was his command, as evidenced by the five free passes he handed out. Despite that, the Tigers managed just one run against him, largely because Roupp gave up just two hits (both second-inning singles). The right-hander was mostly cruising until the sixth frame, when he walked three of the four batters he faced before being pulled for reliever Keaton Winn, who immediately issued a walk of his own to put a run on Roupp's ledger. Free passes have been an issue for Roupp of late -- he's handed out 12 walks to 10 punchouts across his past three starts spanning 13.2 innings. His 4.15 BB/9 is the fifth-worst mark in the majors among qualified starters and a big reason why he's sitting on a subpar 4.22 ERA through 23 starts.