Giants' Landen Roupp: Quality start in no-decision Friday

Roupp didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander was originally set to face Atlanta on Thursday, but his turn through the rotation got bumped after a rainout and he took advantage of a matchup against a less dangerous opponent. Roupp delivered his sixth quality start of the season on 98 pitches (57 strikes), and he was in line for the win before Sam Hentges coughed up the lead in the seventh inning. Roupp hasn't gotten into the win column since April 26, posting a 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 52:19 K:BB in 45 innings over nine starts since the beginning of May. He'll try to end that drought in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the A's.