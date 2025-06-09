Giants' Landen Roupp: Quality start in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roupp (4-4) picked up the win Sunday against Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts over six innings.
Roupp notched his fourth quality start in his last five outings, but he allowed three earned runs for the first time since April 30. The 26-year-old tied his season low in strikeouts Sunday. In his last five starts, Roupp owns a 2-1 record with a 1.27 ERA and a 21:10 K:BB across 28.1 innings. He'll look to keep the ball rolling in his next start, which is expected to come against the Dodgers.
