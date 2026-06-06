Giants' Landen Roupp: Rebounds in no-decision

Roupp did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Cubs, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Roupp opened with five scoreless frames before allowing a solo homer in the sixth, departing one out shy of a quality start after throwing 98 pitches. It was an encouraging rebound for the 27-year-old, who had yielded eight runs while pitching through back discomfort in his previous outing Monday. He owns a 4.00 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 77:30 K:BB across 69.2 innings this season and lines up for a home rematch against the Cubs next weekend.