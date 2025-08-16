Roupp allowed five runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five over three-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Rays on Friday.

Roupp missed three weeks due to right elbow inflammation. He wasn't great in his return from the injured list -- aside from a tidy 12-pitch first inning, he struggled to keep the Rays in check. The 26-year-old is now at a 3.45 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 100:43 K:BB over 104.1 innings across 21 starts this season. When factoring in his three-inning rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento, Roupp's workload is equal to his career-high 107.1 frames from 2022, which came across three levels of the minors. That makes fatigue a risk over the last quarter of this campaign. Roupp is projected to make his next start at San Diego.