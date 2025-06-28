Giants' Landen Roupp: Stingy again in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roupp (6-5) picked up the win Friday, allowing one unearned run on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 3-1 victory over the White Sox. He struck out four.
The rookie right-hander wasn't particularly efficient, tossing 94 pitches (58 strikes) before getting the hook with one on and one out in the sixth inning, but Roupp continues to do a masterful job of keeping the ball in the yard. He's given up zero earned runs in five of his last eight starts, posting a 2.18 ERA in 41.1 innings over that stretch despite a lackluster 1.40 WHIP and 32:20 K:BB thanks to serving up just one homer. Roupp will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Arizona.
More News
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Goes six scoreless in win•
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Chased early in loss•
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Quality start in win•
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Bounces back in no-decision•
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Fans seven in Wednesday's loss•
-
Giants' Landen Roupp: Delivers quality start in win•