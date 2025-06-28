Roupp (6-5) picked up the win Friday, allowing one unearned run on seven hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in a 3-1 victory over the White Sox. He struck out four.

The rookie right-hander wasn't particularly efficient, tossing 94 pitches (58 strikes) before getting the hook with one on and one out in the sixth inning, but Roupp continues to do a masterful job of keeping the ball in the yard. He's given up zero earned runs in five of his last eight starts, posting a 2.18 ERA in 41.1 innings over that stretch despite a lackluster 1.40 WHIP and 32:20 K:BB thanks to serving up just one homer. Roupp will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Arizona.