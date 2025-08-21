Roupp suffered a sprained left knee during his start in Wednesday's 8-1 loss to the Padres and is scheduled to undergo an MRI later this week, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Roupp is expected to be placed on the 15-day injured list after he was struck by a comebacker in the bottom of the third inning and needed to be carted off the field. The right-hander -- who took the loss while allowing five earned runs on five hits and two walks over 2.1 innings -- now owns a 3.80 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 102:45 K:BB through his 22 starts on the season. The severity of his injury won't be known until the results of his MRI are available, but Roupp will land on the IL for the second time in two months and could be at risk of missing the rest of the season.