Giants' Landen Roupp: Throws first live BP of spring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roupp (knee) completed his first live batting practice session of the spring Saturday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The right-hander did not make an appearance after Aug. 20 last year after taking a comebacker off his knee, but he appears to be all set for a normal camp without restrictions. While Roupp does not throw particularly hard and his strikeout rate is modest, he has achieved respectable results nonetheless (3.80 ERA over 106.2 innings last season). He figures to be locked into a rotation spot for San Francisco to begin 2026.
