Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 2-0 win over the Pirates.

Gonzalez took a high pitch deep to right field for a leadoff homer, and that was ultimately all the Giants needed. While he is only 4-for-15 (.267) in his last four games, all of those hits have gone for extra bases (one homer, three doubles). The 26-year-old outfielder is still slashing .303/.366/.444 with three homers, 22 RBI, 17 runs scored, five stolen bases and 11 doubles across 161 plate appearances. He's now hitting leadoff versus right-handed pitchers while maintaining a near-everyday role in the corner outfield spots.