The Giants selected Wilkinson's contract from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Cleveland, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Wilkinson will be making his MLB debut against the organization that selected him in the 10th round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft before dealing him to Giants back in May as part of the return package for catcher Patrick Bailey. A 23-year-old lefty, Wilkinson compiled a 3.40 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 18.4 K-BB% in 90 innings between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this season. The Giants haven't clarified their rotation plans beyond this week, but Wilkinson could be in store for additional starts over the next five weeks if he acquits himself well Wednesday.