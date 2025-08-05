Rodriguez (3-3) blew the save and took the loss in Monday's game against the Pirates. He allowed two runs on a hit, a walk and a hit-by-pitch in two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout.

Rodriguez was seeking to convert his second straight save since Camilo Doval was traded to the Yankees at the deadline. Things were shaky from the start, as the flamethrowing righty walked Andrew McCutchen to open the ninth. After placing another runner aboard via a hit-by-pitch, Joey Bart knotted the game at 4-4 with an RBI single. The next batter, Isiah Kiner-Falefa then plated the winning run on a groundball fielder's choice. Rodriguez should continue to serve as the main saves option in San Francisco; however, if he blows future opportunities, former Giants closer Ryan Walker is waiting in the wings. Rodriguez has pitched to a 1.54 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 64:11 K:BB across 46.2 total innings.