Rodriguez picked up a hold in Friday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers, allowing one earned run on three hits over 1.2 innings.

Rodriguez entered the game with one out in the sixth inning, tasked with protecting an 8-6 lead. The All-Star gave up a double and a single in the seventh, surrendering his first run since June 12 before inducing the final out. The 25-year-old right-hander now owns a 0.89 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and a 54:8 K:BB across 40.2 innings in 40 appearances this season.